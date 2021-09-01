Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $546.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.26 million and the lowest is $539.36 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

VNTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 91,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

