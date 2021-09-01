Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $33.97 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
Read More: What is Forex?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.