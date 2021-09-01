Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $33.97 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

