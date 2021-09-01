Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $142.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.30 million and the highest is $142.55 million. Mimecast reported sales of $122.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $583.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $670.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. 862,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,106. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

