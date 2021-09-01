LBRY Credits 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $731,486.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $731,486.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.86 or 0.07587071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.96 or 0.99845294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01004093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

