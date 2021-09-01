Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Rises By 22.3%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.
Fair Isaac stock traded up $9.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.98. 287,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,196. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.34.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
