Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Rises By 22.3%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $9.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.98. 287,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,196. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

