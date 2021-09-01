BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
