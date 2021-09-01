BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

