Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Grows By 28.5%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE DD traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,869. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

