Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded up $14.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,539.03. 524,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

