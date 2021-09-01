Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.24. 787,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,090. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.75. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.