Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,008,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,418. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

