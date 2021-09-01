Efinity Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.02 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and $8.02 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00845777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049915 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

