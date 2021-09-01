UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.57.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.