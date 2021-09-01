Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFCG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,320. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

