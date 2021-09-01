Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
AFCG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,320. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
