Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0470 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2,163.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.62 or 0.00490196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.35 or 0.01279298 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

