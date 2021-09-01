FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $73,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 700,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,063. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

