Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $1.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 990,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,516. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

