Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,051 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,903.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,919.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,641.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,372.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

