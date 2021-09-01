Gambling.com Group (GAMB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ: GAMB) in the last few weeks:
- 8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Gambling.com Group stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,000. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.73.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
