Gambling.com Group (GAMB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,000. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

