Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 2,693,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.