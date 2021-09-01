Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

