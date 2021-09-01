ContentBox (BOX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $28,642.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.40 or 0.00531127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

