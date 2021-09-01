Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Steel Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

