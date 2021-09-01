Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Decreases By 19.2%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JMP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 151,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,077. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. Research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,404 shares of company stock valued at $398,631. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

