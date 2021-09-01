Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $117.67. 676,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

