DODO (DODO) Trading 2% Lower This Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DODO has a market capitalization of $222.92 million and approximately $90.94 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

