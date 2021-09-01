Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.70 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $163.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,679. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

