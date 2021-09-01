Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 2,712,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

