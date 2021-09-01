Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 2,712,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,084. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

