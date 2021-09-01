Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 4,360,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,597. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $9,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

