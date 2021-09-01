Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $404.07

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.00.
LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
LULU stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.53. The stock had a trading volume of 962,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16.
In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
