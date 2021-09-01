Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $404.07

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.00.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

LULU stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.53. The stock had a trading volume of 962,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

