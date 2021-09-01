Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.56. 4,702,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

