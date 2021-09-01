EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 241,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

