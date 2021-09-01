Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,524,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock worth $930,275,801. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.