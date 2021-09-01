Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,880 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 414,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 18,473,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

