Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $41.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,737. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

