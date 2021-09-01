Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $484.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.24. 277,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,045. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

