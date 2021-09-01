T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

