Insider Selling: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

