The Berkeley Group Stock to Split on Thursday, September 9th (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 9th. The 4.61749982 split was announced on Thursday, September 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 2,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKGFY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.