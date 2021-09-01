British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:BTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,988. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.