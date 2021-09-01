British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,988. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

