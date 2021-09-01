Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $81,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 2,042,132 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.