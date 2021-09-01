Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 10,713,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,034,365. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

