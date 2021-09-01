Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $665.89. 1,259,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $668.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

