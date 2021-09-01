Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 317,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,147. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

