iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 1,393,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

