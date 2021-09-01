Genesis Shards Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,623.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $65,623.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

