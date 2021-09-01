Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.12). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($3.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $13.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.06. 6,091,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,673. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,064 shares of company stock worth $16,732,196. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $3,487,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 300.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 426.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

