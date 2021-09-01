Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Grows By 25.2%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 29th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

