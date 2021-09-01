Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $28.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.93 million and the highest is $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 303,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -120.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

