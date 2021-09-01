Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.29. 549,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

